Johnson will be in goal for Monday's matchup with Washington.

Johnson's appearance between the pipes comes on the heels of Robin Lehner being diagnosed with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old Johnson has been awful this season, as he is 4-9-3 with a 3.48 GAA and .888 save percentage in his 22 outings, though he has been better lately for a bad Sabres team. Facing Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals is unlikely to improve the Saskatoon native's stat line, however.