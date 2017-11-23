Johnson made 10 saves on 13 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Wild on Wednesday. He did not make it to the end of the game, as he was pulled after one period.

Johnson has been having a rough season, and this outing didn't help matters. Robin Lehner has not exactly lit the world on fire, but Lehner's job isn't in jeopardy with the way Johnson has played.

