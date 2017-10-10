Sabres' Chad Johnson: Pulled after second period
Johnson let in six goals on 22 shots in two periods before being replaced by Robin Lehner in Monday's 6-2 loss to New Jersey.
This wasn't what coach Phil Housley had in mind when he made Johnson the starter for Monday's matchup. Both Johnson and Lehner have now been chased from a game this season, which won't do anything to inspire confidence. Until something changes, fantasy owners would be best to avoid a shaky situation in goal in Buffalo.
