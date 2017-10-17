Sabres' Chad Johnson: Receives second straight start
Johnson will tend the twine for Tuesday night's contest in Las Vegas, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Johnson was sharp in his last outing, allowing just one goal in Sunday's win against Anaheim but will have to be even sharper against James Neal and a Golden Knights team that has started off hot this season and has been fierce on the offensive end of the ice. Vegas will be starting the inexperienced Malcolm Subban in its own net, making Tuesday's game a winnable one for Johnson.
