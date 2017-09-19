Sabres' Chad Johnson: Receives Tuesday start
Johnson will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's preseason clash with the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.
Johnson will see the first action of his return to Buffalo after he did not play in the team's preseason opener, instead ceding the crease to Robin Lehner and Linus Ullmark in that contest. The veteran will look to get in some quality playing time after a mediocre 2016-17 campaign with the Flames that saw him post a .910 save percentage and 2.59 GAA to go with an 18-15-1 record.
