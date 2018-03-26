Johnson (undisclosed) led the Sabres to the ice for pregame warmups Monday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports. As a result, Johnson is expected to the be road starter against the Maple Leafs, replacing Linus Ullmark, who originally received the nod but was "dinged up" during morning skate.

An undisclosed issue rendered Johnson unavailable for Saturday's game against the Rangers, which ended up as a 5-1 loss for Buffalo. Still, he's evidently preparing to face a competitive Maple Leafs team in this next one, carrying an 8-12-3 record, 3.30 GAA and .896 save percentage into the contest.