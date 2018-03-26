Sabres' Chad Johnson: Replacing Linus Ullmark as Monday's starter
Johnson (undisclosed) led the Sabres to the ice for pregame warmups Monday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports. As a result, Johnson is expected to the be road starter against the Maple Leafs, replacing Linus Ullmark, who originally received the nod but was "dinged up" during morning skate.
An undisclosed issue rendered Johnson unavailable for Saturday's game against the Rangers, which ended up as a 5-1 loss for Buffalo. Still, he's evidently preparing to face a competitive Maple Leafs team in this next one, carrying an 8-12-3 record, 3.30 GAA and .896 save percentage into the contest.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Avoids concussion•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Leaves with apparent head injury•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Matched up against 'Yotes•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gets fourth win in last five starts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...