Johnson replaced Robin Lehner in the second period of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders.

Johnson played in 36 games for Calgary last season, recording a .910 save percentage coupled with a 2.59 GAA. He's been a suitcase throughout his career, having played with six different teams going into his eighth year. Johnson will likely see most of his playing time in back-to-back and relief scenarios.

