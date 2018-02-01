Sabres' Chad Johnson: Set to start Thursday
Johnson is slated to be between the pipes against the Panthers on Thursday.
Johnson will make a rare start that's not part of a back-to-back, as he faces off with Florida. The Saskatoon native has underwhelmed in his limited outings (18), registering a 2-8-3 record with a 3.64 GAA. His stint in the crease speaks more to the need to rest Robin Lehner than Johnson's performance.
