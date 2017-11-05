Sabres' Chad Johnson: Shaky in relief
Johnson, who replaced struggling starter Robin Lehner, surrendered two goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Stars.
The Sabres were stacked against the league's power-play arsenal and Johnson wasn't able to thwart a Tyler Seguin man-advantage scoring chance in the second frame, and then Antoine Roussel grabbed his first goal of the season against Johnson at even strength to complete the rout. It's been tough sledding for Buffalo's backup netminder, as he owns a 1-3-1 record, 3.84 GAA and .878 save percentage.
