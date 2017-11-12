Sabres' Chad Johnson: Sharp but can't hold fort in overtime
Johnson made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Tough luck for Johnson, who played well enough to win. The two goals were the fewest he has allowed in a game since Oct. 17.
