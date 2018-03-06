Sabres' Chad Johnson: Shooting for fourth straight win
Johnson will get his second straight start and a chance to extend his winning streak Wednesday against Calgary, WGR 550's Paul Hamilton reports.
Johnson was stellar again with 38 saves in a 5-3 win against Toronto on Monday, and he will get a chance to get revenge on his former team. He's been on fire lately, having allowed just two goals in total against Boston and Tampa Bay. With three games in four nights, Robin Lehner will likely start Thursday against Ottawa, giving him a chance to face his former team, with the better performer getting Saturday's start against Vegas.
