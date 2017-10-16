Johnson stopped 25 of 26 shots to earn the Sabres their first win of the season Sunday against the Ducks.

Johnson gave up six goals in his last outing, but this is exactly the performance that was needed to get Buffalo on track. Robin Lehner hasn't impressed in the early goings, so Johnson could really earn some crease time if he keeps up the strong play. The 31-year-old has only played 140 NHL games, but his career .914 save percentage is decent enough to make him a serviceable fantasy option in deeper formats.