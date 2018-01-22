Sabres' Chad Johnson: Slated to start Monday
Johnson is expected to get the starting nod versus the Flames on Monday.
Johnson will be facing off with his former team when he goes up against Calgary, having spent the 2016-17 campaign with the organization. The netminder hasn't earned a victory since Oct. 15, as he posted a 0-7-3 record with a 3.88 GAA in his previous 14 appearances. With Buffalo sporting the league's most inept offense (2.24 goals per game), Johnson will have to be nearly perfect to walk away with a win.
