Johnson will man the crease in Sunday's tilt against the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Johnson had a solid outing in his last start, stopping 27-of-29 while taking the tough-luck loss against Washington on Feb. 19. Still, the 31-year-old netminder is struggling this season with a 3.41 GAA and .890 save percentage. Johnson should be avoided for fantasy purposes.