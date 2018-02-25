Sabres' Chad Johnson: Starting against Boston
Johnson will man the crease in Sunday's tilt against the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Johnson had a solid outing in his last start, stopping 27-of-29 while taking the tough-luck loss against Washington on Feb. 19. Still, the 31-year-old netminder is struggling this season with a 3.41 GAA and .890 save percentage. Johnson should be avoided for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Stops 27 in loss to Caps•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Patrolling crease against Capitals•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Makes six saves in relief•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Grabs fourth win•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Tapped to face Lightning•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: His kryptonite weakens powerful Bruins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...