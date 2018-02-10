Sabres' Chad Johnson: Starting Saturday in Boston
Johnson will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Johnson was shaky in his last start Feb. 1 against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The 31-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his third victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Bruins team that's won four consecutive contests.
