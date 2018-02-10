Johnson will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Johnson was shaky in his last start Feb. 1 against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The 31-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his third victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Bruins team that's won four consecutive contests.