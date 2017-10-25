Johnson will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Blue Jackets.

Johnson has struggled in limited action this season, compiling a 1-2-1 record while registering an ugly 3.84 GAA and .881 save percentage over five appearances. The 31-year-old backstop will likely be tested early and often Wednesday, as he'll be taking on a Columbus team that's averaging 36.6 shots on goal per game this season, third in the NHL.