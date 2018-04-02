Sabres' Chad Johnson: Starts Monday against Toronto
Johnson will be between the pipes against the Leafs on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
With Robin Lehner (lower body) and Linus Ullmark (concussion) absent from practice, Johnson will start his fourth straight game. The Sabres defeated the Predators on Saturday on the strength of their offense, and they'll need it again if they want to win. Johnson has allowed seven goals in his past two starts but has gone 2-0 against the Leafs this season, including a 39-save win last Monday. Adam Wilcox will serve as the backup.
