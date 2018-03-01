Johnson turned aside 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning.

The veteran netminder seems to be enjoying playing the role of spoiler, as Johnson's now knocked off two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in consecutive starts, having beaten the Bruins on Sunday. Robin Lehner remains the starting goalie for the Sabres, but Johnson's recent form -- he's got a .939 save percentage over his last six games -- should earn him more work moving forward than a typical backup.