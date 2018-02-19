Johnson saved 27 of 29 shots during Monday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

The Buffalo backup had won three of his previous four starts, so considering the opponent, this checks out as another strong showing. Still, Johnson's 4-10-3 record, .890 save percentage and 3.41 GAA for the campaign shouldn't inspire much confidence, and he probably should be viewed as a risky option in most matchups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories