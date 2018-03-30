Sabres' Chad Johnson: Struggles in relief
Johnson replaced an injured Robin Lehner against the Red Wings on Thursday. He played 19:43, allowed three goals on 12 shots, and took the loss.
You could try and blame this on Johnson having to enter the game cold, but it's frankly par for the course this season. The 31-year-od has a 3.32 GAA and .897 save percentage, and three of his last five outings have been of the partial variety. Despite that, he managed to take a loss in all three games, giving him 13 regulation losses.
