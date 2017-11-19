Sabres' Chad Johnson: Surprisingly strong in loss
Johnson made 30 saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes. He allowed two goals.
Johnson's overall numbers are bad, but he's actually been solid in his last two starts. Sure, they were both losses, but he only allowed four goals in those two starts. Now, if only the Sabres could actually score to support their goalies.
