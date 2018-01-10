Sabres' Chad Johnson: Takes loss in relief apeparance
Johnson stopped 16 of 19 shots in relief of Robin Lehner in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.
Lehner was on a short leash and lasted only 21:07 before getting the yank, but Johnson didn't fare much better in relief and was actually credited with the loss Tuesday. The Sabres' backup tendy gave up four goals in a loss to Winnipeg a few days ago and once again didn't have an answer to the Western Conference powerhouse. Johnson has managed just one win in 16 appearances this season and is best avoiding in most fantasy settings.
