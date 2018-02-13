Sabres' Chad Johnson: Tapped to face Lightning
Johnson will start in goal for Tuesday night's contest against Tampa Bay, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.
Johnson holds some pretty pitiful metrics this season, checking into Tuesday's action with a .886 save percentage and 3.57 GAA, ultimately leading to a 3-9-3 record. That said, the 31-year-old has played much better of late, accumulating wins in two of his last three starts while allowing just three goals total across both victories in tough matchups (Calgary and Boston, both on the road). He'll face another serious challenge in the Lightning, who still lead the league with 3.55 goals per game.
