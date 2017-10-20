Sabres' Chad Johnson: Tasked with start against Vancouver
Johnson will defend the home net from the Canucks in Friday's start, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Buffalo's No.1 netminder Robin Lehner is dealing with an illness, so Johnson is the logical choice to fill in. Vancouver, which ranks 30th in the league in shots per game, is playing its second game in as many nights -- it surrendered to Boston 6-3 on the road Thursday -- so it wouldn't be surprising to see Johnson facing a light workload in this upcoming contest.
