Sabres' Chad Johnson: Teed up for Saturday's start
Johnson will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Blackhawks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Johnson's won three of his past four games with a 2.60 GAA and .925 save percentage over that span. Those are quality ratios for a backup goalie who tends to be quite streaky from one start to the next. He'll now take aim at a Blackhawks team that is buried in the Central Division standings with only 68 points through 71 games.
