Johnson will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Blackhawks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Johnson's won three of his past four games with a 2.60 GAA and .925 save percentage over that span. Those are quality ratios for a backup goalie who tends to be quite streaky from one start to the next. He'll now take aim at a Blackhawks team that is buried in the Central Division standings with only 68 points through 71 games.