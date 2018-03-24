Sabres' Chad Johnson: Unavailable Saturday
Johnson (undisclosed) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Rangers since coach Phil Housley said the only lineup change will be Robin Lehner stepping in for Linus Ullmark.
Fortunately, Johnson avoided a concussion when a puck struck his mask in Wednesday's game against the Coyotes, but the Sabres still have Ullmark on the active roster for the upcoming contest and that corroborates the notion that Johnson won't be out there against the Blueshirts.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Avoids concussion•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Leaves with apparent head injury•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Matched up against 'Yotes•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gets fourth win in last five starts•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Teed up for Saturday's start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...