Johnson (undisclosed) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Rangers since coach Phil Housley said the only lineup change will be Robin Lehner stepping in for Linus Ullmark.

Fortunately, Johnson avoided a concussion when a puck struck his mask in Wednesday's game against the Coyotes, but the Sabres still have Ullmark on the active roster for the upcoming contest and that corroborates the notion that Johnson won't be out there against the Blueshirts.