Sabres' Chad Johnson: Will draw in against Preds on Saturday
Johnson will start in goal Saturday night against host Nashville, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The Sabres are dealing with injuries to Robin Lehner (lower body) and Linus Ullmark (concussion), so Johnson -- who owns a 9-13-3 record, 3.32 GAA and .897 save percentage -- is the de facto option for this next contest against a highly competitive Predators squad.
