Johnson will tend the twine in Sunday's tilt against Anaheim.

Johnson hasn't had a great opening to the 2017-18 season, notching a 5.91 GAA and a .816 save percentage through his first two games. However, the starter Robert Lehner has allowed three or more goals in three of his five appearances this season, and a string of quality starts could push Johnson into the starting conversation.

