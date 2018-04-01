Johnson yielded four goals on 36 shots in a 7-4 victory over the Predators on Saturday.

The 31-year-old won his 10th game of the season, but it was in large part thanks to his offense scoring six goals against a likely Vezina finalist. Johnson possesses an .896 save percentage this season and an .890 save percentage in the last six games. The Sabres are scoring enough for Johnson to have gone 3-3-0 during that stretch, but owners should still start the Sabres goaltender with caution.