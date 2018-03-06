Sabres' Chad Johnson: Wins third straight
Johnson saved 38 of 41 shots during Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto.
Not only was this the third consecutive win for Johnson, the victories have come against the best three teams in the Atlantic Division (Tampa Bay, Boston and Toronto). However, even with the recent success, Johnson still owns a disastrous .898 save percentage and 3.17 GAA for the campaign. He could receive a few more starts over the coming weeks, but fantasy owners should probably continue to view him as a risky option.
