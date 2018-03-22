Johnson (undisclosed) will not retake the ice during Wednesday's game against the Coyotes.

Johnson reportedly took a puck to the helmet early in the contest, which may be the reason behind his exit from the game. Without him available and Robin Lehner (undisclosed) also out, Linus Ullmark will lead the Sabres the rest of the way Wednesday and could continue to do so in the future if the two remain sidelined.