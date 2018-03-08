Johnson stopped only 18 of 22 shots before being replaced by Robin Lehner midway through the second period of Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

After he allowed two goals 61 second apart to give Calgary a 4-0 lead, Johnson's night was through, snapping his three-game winning streak. The 31-year-old still has a .924 save percentage in nine games over the last month, and with Lehner having his own difficulties recently, Johnson should continue seeing a significant workload despite Wednesday's hiccup.