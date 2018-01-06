Sabres' Chad Johnson: Yields four goals in defeat
Johnson allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Friday.
It was another subpar performance for Johnson, but he was a victim of the Sabres poor special teams. Buffalo went 0-for-5 on the man advantage while allowing two power-play goals on four short-handed opportunities in the one-goal loss. Johnson stopped 21 of 23 shots at even strength. With an all-around poor effort from the Sabres most nights, though, it's hard to justify streaming Johnson.
