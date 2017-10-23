Pu agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Monday.

Pu -- who was taken by the Sabres in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- notched an impressive 35 goals and 51 helpers with OHL London last season. The winger's production has been slightly down so far this season -- six points in 11 outings -- but his soft hands and a quality shot should help get him back above a point per game average.