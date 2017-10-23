Sabres' Cliff Pu: Earns entry-level deal
Pu agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Monday.
Pu -- who was taken by the Sabres in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- notched an impressive 35 goals and 51 helpers with OHL London last season. The winger's production has been slightly down so far this season -- six points in 11 outings -- but his soft hands and a quality shot should help get him back above a point per game average.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...