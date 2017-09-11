Sabres' Cliff Pu: Impresses at Prospects Challenge

Through two games, Pu has scored a goal and two assists and is relishing his role as the team's No. 1 center at the Prospects Challenge, The Buffalo News reports.

Pu skated alongside top prospect Alex Nylander for the first game, notching two assists, and scored a goal in the second game centering C.J. Smith and Justin Bailey with Nylander sitting out due to a lower-body injury. He'll play with Smith and Bailey on the top line again Monday against Pittsburgh. A third-round pick in 2016, Pu isn't ready for the NHL yet, but at this rate he will be donning Sabres colors sooner than later. The 19-year-old will likely return to OHL London this season.