Eakin (personal) participated in Monday's morning skate, paving the way for him to return to the lineup against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Eakin had been away from the team to be with his wife after she gave birth, so his return to the facility suggests he's also ready to return to game action. He centered the fourth line in the morning skate and will likely take on an identical role in the evening's game.