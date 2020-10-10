Eakin signed a two-year contract worth $2.25 million AAV with the Sabres on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Eakin peaked two seasons ago when he produced 22 goals and 19 assists over 78 games with the Golden Knights. He quickly fell back to earth last year, combining for five goals and 10 assists between the Golden Knights and the Jets. The 29-year-old is a good fit in Buffalo, as he plays a solid two-way game and can fill in on the power play in a pinch. With Jack Eichel and Eric Staal already on the roster, Eakin will spend the majority of his time in the bottom six.