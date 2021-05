Eakin registered a goal on four shots and added two blocks in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Eakin opened the scoring with just over four minutes left in the first period, finishing off a cross-ice setup from Jeff Skinner for his third goal of the year. Offense has been tough for Eakin to come by the past two seasons, but the Sabres will gladly take a goal on four shots and an 8-6 (57.1 percent) performance in the faceoff circle from their fourth-line center.