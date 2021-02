Eakin lit the lamp in Tuesday's win over New Jersey.

The marker was his first goal as a member of the Sabres. Through 16 games, Eakin has just one goal and single assist. His offense has largely been absent, and his two PIM, nine hits, 10 shots, and minus-5 rating show he isn't providing much help in other areas. Hopefully finding the back of the net can spark some more production from the 29-year-old.