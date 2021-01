Eakin notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

The 29-year-old is just two seasons removed from a 22-goal, 41-point campaign, but his first campaign with the Sabres isn't exactly off to a flying start as Saturday's point was his first in nine games. Eakin will continue to fill a checking role for Buffalo, and the team doesn't have the kind of depth on the wing that a spot centering the third line offers much fantasy upside.