Eakin (personal) logged 9:40 of ice time and was kept off the scoresheet in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Eakin, who had missed the previous two games following the birth of his child, returned to his bottom-six role centering the fourth line between Riley Sheahan and Drake Caggiula. The 29-year-old Eakin has two goals and four assists in 45 games in his first season with the Sabres.