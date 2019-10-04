Sabres' Colin Miller: Collects assist in win
Miller recorded his first point as a Sabre during Thursday's win over Pittsburgh.
Miller's helper came on the power play, which ended up being the game-winning goal. He's skating on the second power-play unit and has Rasmus Dahlin as his regular partner. With Brandon Montour out with a hand injury, Miller has a great opportunity to be productive.
