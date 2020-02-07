Sabres' Colin Miller: Collects rare point
Miller registered an assist in Thursday's loss to the Red Wings.
Miller played a season-high 22:24 of ice time as a result of Rasmus Dahlin being out of the lineup. The apple brings Miller up to eight points in 38 appearances. With Dahlin returning for Friday's tilt with New York, expect Miller to be pushed down the lineup again.
