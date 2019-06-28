The Golden Knights will trade Miller to the Sabres in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Miller will bring some additional firepower to a Sabres blueline that has been lacking depth in the area. Despite missing 17 games last season, Miller finished with 29 points and is just a season removed from a 41-point campaign in 2017-18. He should slot into a top-four pairing for the Sabres next season and is likely a lock to work on one of the power-play units.