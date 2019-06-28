Sabres' Colin Miller: Dealt to Buffalo
The Golden Knights will trade Miller to the Sabres in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Miller will bring some additional firepower to a Sabres blueline that has been lacking depth in the area. Despite missing 17 games last season, Miller finished with 29 points and is just a season removed from a 41-point campaign in 2017-18. He should slot into a top-four pairing for the Sabres next season and is likely a lock to work on one of the power-play units.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Posts two power-play assists•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Picks up shorthanded score•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Fined for embellishment•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Garners helper•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Spends time in sin bin•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Supplies pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...