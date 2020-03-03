Sabres' Colin Miller: Heading to press box
Miller will be a healthy scratch during Tuesday's game against the Jets, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Miller is in the midst of a six-game point drought, and will come out of the lineup in favor of Lawrence Pilut. Miller has just one goal and 10 assists through 49 appearances. He's played 299 career games, but will have to wait to play game 300.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.