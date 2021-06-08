Miller suffered an upper-body injury playing for Team Canada during the recent IIHF World Championship, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Miller did appear in four games for Canada to at least be a contributor toward his country's gold medal in the tournament, but he was forced to sit out the latter portion of the games. He should have plenty of time to rest up for Buffalo's training camp. The blueliner is under contract for one more season and a $3.875 million cap hit, though the Sabres seem poised to do plenty of remodeling this offseason, so we'll have to see where Miller fits in once all is said and done.