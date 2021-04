Miller notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Miller set up Jeff Skinner for a goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Miller is up to 10 points, 60 shots, 86 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 45 appearances. He mostly plays in the bottom four, so the Ontario native is unlikely to attract much fantasy attention.