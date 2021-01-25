Miller scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

The 28-year-old blueliner failed to find his way onto the scoresheet through the first five games of the year, but Miller took full advantage of his spot on the Sabres' second power-play unit on an afternoon in which the two teams combined to light the lamp five times with the man advantage. He did score a career-high 10 goals and 41 points a few seasons ago with the Golden Knights, but his role in Buffalo isn't likely to allow him to match those numbers.