Sabres' Colin Miller: Unlikely OT hero
Miller scored the winning goal on his only shot of the game in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Oilers. He also had two blocks and two hits.
Miller received a cross-crease feed from Marcus Johansson and tucked it past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith for his first goal of the season. It was his first regular-season goal since last February, when he was with Vegas. Miller produced 70 points in two seasons with the Golden Knights but has just five points in his first 24 games with Buffalo.
