Ellis stopped 22 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ellis kept Vegas scoreless through the opening period but surrendered two goals in the second before Tomas Hertl added two more in the third. The young netminder finished with an .846 save percentage, but this was always a difficult matchup against a red-hot Golden Knights offense. His opportunities remain worth monitoring in deeper fantasy formats, but his upside will be limited as the No. 2 option between the pipes behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen this season, with Alex Lyon (shoulder) still on injured reserve.